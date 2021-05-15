NORTON, VA – Wilma Jean Hubbard, 78, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Wells and Leona Moore Wells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Lee Estep and Marjorie Baldwin. Wilma was a former member of the Norton Christian Church. She was a former employee with Catholic Charities, Advocate Center the Pioneer Center and Bolwell Financial Consultants. She was a volunteer for the Wise County Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth M. Hubbard; a son, Wayne Keith Hubbard and wife Stephanie of Sevierville, Tn.; a daughter, Sabian Alexandria Hubbard; granddaughter, Brooke Sharpe; two brothers, Thomas Lynn Wells of Lexington, Va. and Glen Allen Wells and his wife Irene of Evington, Va.; three sisters, Irene Stewart, Janet Wells and Esther Bolling and her husband Paul, all of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm Monday, May 17, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Wells Cemetery in the Esserville Community of Norton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wise County Food Bank, PO Box 2977, Wise, VA 24293 or to the Norton Christian Church, PO Box 216, Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Hubbard family.