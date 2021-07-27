ROGERSVILLE - Wilma Francis Minor Davis, age 87, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. Wilma retired from Hawkins County Department of Human Services after several years of service. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frankie Davis; parents, Oscar and Marie Satterfield; and sister, Belva Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Davenport; son, David Minor; grandchildren, Matthew Davenport (Lindsay), Kristen Smith (Chip), and Benjamin Minor; great grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson Davenport; and sister, Phyllis O'Bradovich .
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor John Butler officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 30, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Davenport, Phillip Davenport, Benjamin Minor, Todd O'Bradovich, and Chris O'Bradovich. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16 KJV. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tammy Courtney, Caregiver, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.