JONESBOROUGH - Wilma Faye Epps Odum, 74, Jonesborough, entered Heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
For those who prefer, you may make contributions in memory of Wilma to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, Petworks Animal Service, Washington County Animal Shelter, Sullivan County Animal Shelter, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org or another charity of your choice.
On Saturday, October 30, 2021, the family will greet friends to share memories from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Afterward, the family requests the honor of your presence for a Celebration of Life Service for Wilma at 8:00 pm in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.
On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm, a graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, Kingsport, TN. For graveside service, meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
Pallbearers will be Todd Harris, Will Epps, Jeremy Elliott, Fred Alvis, Bill Hicks, John Penland, Steve Odum, Brady Duff.
Honorary pallbearers include Josh Gibson, Judd Gibson, Chayse Elliott, Tracy Harris, Dick Odum, Rick Odum, Jeff Spratling, Jason Brandon, Junior Lawson, Tom Bedsole, Donnie Castle, Michael Adkins.
