KINGSPORT - Wilma Dean Love Rumgay, 92, died of complications from pneumonia (No COVID) in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1927 in Greene County, TN, the daughter of Louis and Kitty Love of Chuckey.
She is survived by her children, Karen S. Rotondi (Thomas, Jr.) of Kingsport, Janet A. Kane (Edward) of San Diego CA, and Wm. Kenneth Rumgay (Rita) of Knoxville, her grandchildren, Will Rotondi (Rachel), Noah Kane, Josh Cook (Amanda), Will Brewer, Israel Rumgay (Cheyenne), Caleb Rumgay, great-granddaughter Gracie Rumgay and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her husband of 55 years, William L. Rumgay, Jr., whom she met when they were students at Emory and Henry University, her parents and all her siblings.
She was a member of Preston Hill Presbyterian Church and a long-time volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She will be laid to rest by her immediate family only at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to your local Food Bank to honor someone who loved to feed others – with her cookie baking for Exchange Place, her cooking for Meals-on-Wheels or the numerous meals from her kitchen.
The family extends their grateful thanks for the caring and compassionate care she received from the entire staff of Holston Valley Hospital and to the staff of Steadman Hill Assisted Living, where she has lived for the past few years.
Online condolences may be made to the Rumgay family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rumgay family.