WARRENTON, VA - Wilma Clouse Goodwin, 87, entered Heaven’s gates on December 26th, 2021, passing peacefully at home in Warrenton, VA, with family members by her side.
Born December 24th, 1934 in Sparta, Tennessee, she moved with her parents Lester & Sadie Clouse to East Tennessee as a toddler, and was a lifelong resident of Jonesboro and Kingsport, before moving to Warrenton, Virginia in 2017, for assistance with her care in recent years. She graduated from Jonesboro High School and a business college in Chattanooga, and retired from working after many years, at Colonial Heights Pharmacy. She was also an active and loved member of her community. A loving mother and homemaker, Wilma was a remarkable cook (especially good strawberry jam with biscuits), and greatly enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She was always known to offer a helping hand, and to have a good book nearby. In later years, she loved to travel, and did so all over the United States.
Wilma was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert H. Goodwin, by her brother Herman Clouse, and sister Patsy Clouse Wilson. Wilma is survived by sons’ Dana Goodwin and his wife Tricia of Warrenton, VA, Roger Goodwin and wife Cindy of Garner, NC, and Alan Goodwin and wife Denise of Monks Corner, SC. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica, Colt, Michele, Adam and Thomas, and three great grandchildren; and a number of loving relatives and close friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn in Kingsport, at a future date, with arrangements by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to the American Cancer society.
