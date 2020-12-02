Wilma Bowen Dec 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Wilma Bowen, 91 , of Kingsport went to be with the lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wilma Bowen Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.