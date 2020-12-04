KINGSPORT - Wilma Arwood Bowen, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Fraley family cemetery in Duffield, VA with Dr. Scott Young officiating. Wilma’s grandsons and great grandson will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church Memorial Garden Fund, 2200 Memorial Court, PO Box 3100 Kingsport, TN.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma Arwood Bowen.