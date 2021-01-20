Willow Ann Faith Zona-Glass infant daughter of Dakota Zona- Glass and Katie Smith entered the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Indian Path Community Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Jonnie Smith and fiancé Michael Clark; maternal grandfather, Mark Smith; paternal grandparents, Jeff Glass and Whitney Zona- Glass; uncles, James Smith and wife Ashley, Nick Smith, Jonah Hannafius; aunts, Dee Diggins and husband Jason, Kourtney Zona-Glass and fiancé Austin; cousins, Hayden, Riley Alaric and Ella; along with a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Anthony Wilson and Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50pm.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Zona-Glass/Smith family.