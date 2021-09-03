KINGSPORT - Willis Vicars, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 1, 2021.
The Entombment & Committal Service will be conducted Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 12:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Jack Weikel and Dr. Carole Martin will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 2:30-3:30 pm in the sanctuary of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:30 pm with Dr. Randy Frye and Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or First Broad Street United Methodist Church for Missions, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
