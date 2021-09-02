KINGSPORT - Willis Vicars, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 1, 2021. Willis was born on July 4, 1941 in Hiltons, VA to the late Crockett and Ruby Vicars.
He graduated from Gate City High School in 1959, and then joined the Co-op program with Eastman Chemical Co. while earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company in engineering and purchasing for several years during which time he became a licensed professional engineer. During his purchasing career, he traveled extensively in the Far-East and South America, where he obtained key chemicals for Eastman.
Willis later started his own coal brokerage businesses and was bestowed with the honorary degree of Kentucky Colonel. He was also the owner of The Great Body Company in Kingsport for almost 20 years where he took great pride and commitment in helping numerous members improve their health. He greatly loved to help young people achieve higher education by providing them with employment opportunities. His passion for mentoring and generosity toward many of his employees enabled them to develop skills to overcome many challenges in life.
He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and served in several leadership roles, including Chair of the Church Leadership Council.
Willis was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He greatly loved spending time with his three grandsons and family. Whether it was weekend visits together, or particularly during cherished trips to Isle of Palms, SC each summer, his zest, delight, and adoration for being with his family was so immense. He was an avid reader, had a passion for sports cars, golf, college football and basketball, as well as working in his lawn and garden.
Willis had a servant’s heart and enjoyed helping people in times of need. He enjoyed working alongside his wife and friends in delivering for Meals on Wheels, as well as working with community leaders in the betterment of Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Crockett Vicars; his brother, Benjamin Vicars; sister, Sue Peters; nephew, Michael Peters; and brother-in-law, Gerald Thompson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Vicars; son, Adam Vicars; daughter-in-law, Sarah Vicars; grandsons, Van Earl, Elijah and Britton Vicars of Simpsonville, SC; brother-in-law, Clyde Peters; nephew, Edsel and Lynn Peters, and family; nephew, Ernie Peters, and family, all residing in Texas; brother-in-law, Bobby Thompson and wife, Mildred of Johnson City, TN; brother-in-law, Tommy Thompson and wife, Emma of Kingsport; nephew, Mitchell Thompson and wife, Tabitha of Dixon, TN; nephew, Gerald Thompson, Jr. and wife, Tammy and family of Kingsport.
The Entombment & Committal Service will be conducted Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 12:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Jack Weikel and Dr. Carole Martin will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 2:30-3:30 pm in the sanctuary of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:30 pm with Dr. Randy Frye and Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or First Broad Street United Methodist Church for Missions, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Willis Vicars and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.