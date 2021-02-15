Willis A. Franklin Feb 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLOUNTVILLE - Willis A. Franklin, 73, of Blountville, TN passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Ballad Hospice, Bristol, TN.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Tn Funeral Hill Bristol Oak Hospice Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.