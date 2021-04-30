CHURCH HILL – Willie Wright, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to have an eternal life with his beloved Lana Sue.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor Billy Linkous officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully ask those attending the service to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Cemetery in Willie’s memory.
