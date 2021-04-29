CHURCH HILL – Willie Wright, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to have an eternal life with his beloved Lana Sue.
Willie was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was of Baptist faith and attended Bradshaw Chapel. Willie was a loving and hardworking family man who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed but his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. He retired from General Shale, he loved the great outdoors, trips to the Smokies, and his late beloved dogs George and Blackie.
Willie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lana Sue Wright; parents Moses A. and Rosie M. (Jeter) Wright; brothers, J.C. and Henry Wright; sisters, Mary Jane Wright and Lillie Byington.
Willie is survived by his daughter, Tina Sue Wright Carico, husband Randy; Step-daughter, Jeanie Drinnon and Step-son, Roy Drinnon. Willie’s pride was his grandchildren: Luke Carico, Samantha Dishner, Tiffany, Stephanie and Patrick Cox; his great granddaughters; Kairi, Gracie and Bela; Several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor Billy Linkous officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully ask those attending the service to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Cemetery in Willie’s memory.
To leave an online message for the Wright family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wright family.