DUFFIELD, VA - Willie Mae Raby, 93, Duffield, Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab.
Willie Mae was born on October 18, 1929, in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of the late Willie and Myrtle Edwards.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Fred Albert Raby; daughter, Frieda Dockery; son, Jackie Raby; and granddaughter, Karen Raby preceded her in death.
She faithfully attended Rye Cove United Methodist Church until her health no longer permitted.
She retired from the Scott County School System and later worked at Nancy’s Treasures as well as Made By Hand’s Floral.
She is survived by her Granddaughters, Sacha (Zac) Veal and Chandra (Steven) Breeding; Grandsons, Greg Dockery, Kevin (Callie) Dockery, Keith Dockery, and Trevor Hardy; Great Grandchildren, Zeb, Rider, Beckham, Stephanie, Katlin, Coleman, India, Cal, Caroline, Boone, Pete, Eli, Brett, Colt, Brandon, Dakota, Austin, and Isabella; Great-Great Grandchildren, Koata and Kash; Son-in-law, Doug (Beverly) Dockery; Daughter-in-law, Ann Flanary; Sisters, Peggy Vanzant, Linda (Ray) Dockery, and Brenda Dishner; Along with several much loved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Clarcie, Debra, Billie, Rita, and Aunt Dorothy.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ray Dockery and Bro. Eric Vincent officiating. Joyful Journey will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the cemetery.
Tony Dockery, Shannon Dishner, Stephen Vanzant, Zac Veal, and Steven Breeding will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rye Cove Methodist Church, 1801 Farming Acres Rd., Duffield, VA, 24244.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family respectfully requests those attending the services wear a face covering.
An online guest register is available for the Raby family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Willie Mae Raby
