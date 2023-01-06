DUFFIELD, VA - Willie Mae Raby, 93, Duffield, Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab.

Willie Mae was born on October 18, 1929, in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of the late Willie and Myrtle Edwards.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.