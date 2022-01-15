DUFFIELD, VA – Willie M. “Ted” Falin, 66, entered into rest on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Ted was born in Scott County, VA on February 12, 1955. He retired from Alpha Coal Company after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larainza and Lula Bell (Sloan) Falin; sister, Carolyn Sue Falin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Anna Dingus; brothers-in-law, Wayne Dingus, Kenneth Dingus and Willard “Buck” Dingus; sister-in-law, Carol Hass Arwood.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Dingus Falin; brothers, Stoney Falin and wife Ginny, Mark Falin and wife Lisa; sisters, Janice Gibson, Linda Gay Falin, and Wilma Ramsey and husband Howard; In-laws, Betty Dingus, Jimmie and Jo Dingus, Ronnie and Brenda Dingus, Raymond and Jeanette Dingus, Judy and Richard Hoesly, Phyllis Dingus Payne and Margaret and Daryle Hurd; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal visitation or service. The family will be having a private graveside service for Ted at Falin Cemetery with Rev. Daryle Hurd officiating. All in attendance are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made in Ted’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org.
