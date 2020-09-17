CHURCH HILL - Willie Lyle Hunley, age 80, of Church Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Jo Hunley; parents, Murrell and Essie (Caldwell) Hunley; sisters, Dorothy Hepting, and Trula Weems.
He is survived by his daughters, Shirrel (David) Hayden, Regina Hunley, and Kristie Hunley; grandchildren, Logan Hunley, Kalen Hayden, Taryn (Lauren) Hayden; great-granddaughter, Madalyn Leroy-Beaulieu; sister, Lovely Free; and brother, Lowell Hunley; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, September 18, 2020. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Steve Ousley. A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.