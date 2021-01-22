April 1, 1925 - January 21, 2021
WEBER CITY, VA Kate (95) passed away at home on January 21, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her parents James Claude Dougherty and Mamie Dottie McClain Dougherty; her brothers James Claude Dougherty, Jr., Carroll “Red” Francis Dougherty, and Charles Clifton Dougherty; daughter-in-law Anna Lee Warren.
Survived by her sister, Beverly Dougherty Fields (Gate City, VA); children: Frederick “Fred” Warren, Jr. (Gate City, VA); Sallie W. McAllister (Gate City, VA), Robin Warren Skavland (of the home) and David Warren and wife Wanda (Mt. Home, Idaho).
Grandchildren: Laurel Ramsey Davis, Michael Warren, Rebecca Lane, Heather Wertz, Nicole Wolfe, Penny Warren, and Cody Warren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Kate was a native of Scott County, VA. She graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1942 and King College in 1953. She joined the US Navy in 1945 serving as a Pharmacist’s Mate. One of her proudest accomplishments was to help establish the medical laboratory at Lonesome Pine Hospital in 1973.
She was an avid traveler and reader. She loved all things in nature, especially her flower gardens, wildflowers, and birds.
The family would like to thank Cody and Andy with Caris Healthcare for their wonderful care of Kate in the last months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Scott County Public Library or the Food Bank of Scott County.
