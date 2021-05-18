Willie “Jo” Sherfey Lindamood Hickok, age 80, born on May 6, 1941, returned to her Heavenly home following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and was surrounded by her loving family. Jo was born to the late John Henry and Josie Coffey Sherfey in Blountville, Tennessee. She is now rejoicing in the reunion with her parents, sixteen brothers and sisters, first husband, Bobby Dean Lindamood, and step-granddaughter Chastity Lange.
Jo was a long-time member at Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking her famous dishes for the entire congregation. She retired from GlaxoSmithKline in 2005 to spend even more time with her grandchildren. She loved watching University of Tennessee football
and basketball, trips to the Grand Ole Opry and flea market in Nashville and finding the best deal in a Belk department store. She loved riding bikes and hiking with her best friend, Mary Lindamood. Most of all, Jo will always be remembered for uniting her family for every holiday and special life milestones.
Jo is survived by her husband, Morris Hickok; brother, Rev. Charles Sherfey; three children, Mark and wife Kathy Lindamood; Susan and husband Greg Johnson; and Robin Minga; six grandchildren Matt Lindamood and wife Ashley, Joseph Minga, Madison Minga, McKenzie Johnson, Cassidy Johnson, Meghan Johnson and a step-grandchild, Shane Benderman; three great-grandchildren, Emma Lindamood, Sophie Lindamood, and Maisie Mae Lindamood; two step-great-grandkids, Seth Lange and Emma Shaw; best friend and sister-in-law Mary Lindamood; several beloved nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Gracie.
The funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Sherfey and Pastor Steve Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jaye Eubanks, Dr. Bill Geideman, Matt Lindamood, Aaron Saddler, Lonnie Sherfey and Ronnie Sherfey. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 274 Old Stage Drive, Bristol, TN. 37620. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: GH3RX4
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.