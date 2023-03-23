KINGSPORT - Willie Evelyn Adams Tidwell passed away March 17, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. She was born March 9, 1929 in Fayette County, Alabama to Johnie C. Adams and Cassie Corbett Adams. She married James Harold Tidwell in 1949 and they spent their career in education in Arkansas, he as coach and superintendent and she as an elementary teacher for 28 years, impacting many young lives. Her degree was in Elementary Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello

She was preceded in death by parents Johnie and Cassie Adams; husband, Harold Tidwell; sons, Mitchell Tidwell and Steven Tidwell; and brother, O. L. Adams. She is survived by one son, James Thomas (Tom) Tidwell (Julie); daughters-in-law Karen Tidwell and Gaye Tidwell; granddaughters Jennifer Tidwell and Melissa Tidwell; grandsons Scott Tidwell (Megan), Drew Tidwell (Stacey), and Benjamin Tidwell (Molly); great-grandsons James Tidwell, Oliver Tidwell, Owen Tidwell, Clay Tidwell; great-granddaughters Avery Tidwell, Emma Tidwell, Charlee Mae Tidwell and Millie Ann Tidwell; one sister, Laurene Hunt.

