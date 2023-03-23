KINGSPORT - Willie Evelyn Adams Tidwell passed away March 17, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. She was born March 9, 1929 in Fayette County, Alabama to Johnie C. Adams and Cassie Corbett Adams. She married James Harold Tidwell in 1949 and they spent their career in education in Arkansas, he as coach and superintendent and she as an elementary teacher for 28 years, impacting many young lives. Her degree was in Elementary Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello
She was preceded in death by parents Johnie and Cassie Adams; husband, Harold Tidwell; sons, Mitchell Tidwell and Steven Tidwell; and brother, O. L. Adams. She is survived by one son, James Thomas (Tom) Tidwell (Julie); daughters-in-law Karen Tidwell and Gaye Tidwell; granddaughters Jennifer Tidwell and Melissa Tidwell; grandsons Scott Tidwell (Megan), Drew Tidwell (Stacey), and Benjamin Tidwell (Molly); great-grandsons James Tidwell, Oliver Tidwell, Owen Tidwell, Clay Tidwell; great-granddaughters Avery Tidwell, Emma Tidwell, Charlee Mae Tidwell and Millie Ann Tidwell; one sister, Laurene Hunt.
After retiring to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, she became a trophy-winning golfer and enjoyed many tournaments with her golfer husband. After her husband's death she lived in Huntsville, Alabama for ten years, moving to a retirement community in Kingsport, in 2019 to be near her son.
The family thanks the staff at Steadman Hill Assisted Living and Ballad Hospice for the loving care given to Willie.
A graveside service for family and friends will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rick Stone, Whitesburg Baptist Church, officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, First Baptist Church Kingsport Music program, or charity of your choice.