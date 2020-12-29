KINGSPORT - Willie E. Russell, 97, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Holston Manor. She was born May 18, 1923, in Scott County, VA to the late Daniel and Nettie Lawson Smith.
Willie was an “old fashioned” mother who was loving, resilient, “spunky” and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and was an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents, Willie was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-eight years, Edward B. Russell; brother, Clarence Smith; two infant daughters; sons-in-law, Leonard Kindle and Lloyd Culler.
Those left to cherish Willie’s memory are her daughters, Wanda Kindle, Marilyn Culler and Wendy Russell; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren.
The Entombment & Committal Service will be conducted on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 12:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.
Due to Covid-19 the family requests those attending the Entombment Service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Petworks Animal Services, 3101 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to several of Willie’s caregivers.
