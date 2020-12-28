Willie E. Russell Dec 28, 2020 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Willie E. Russell, 97, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Holston Manor.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Willie E. Russell Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.