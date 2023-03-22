MOUNT CARMEL – Willie Cradic, 86, gained his angel wings and went to his Heavenly home on Monday, March 20, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

Willie was a 33° Scottish Rite Mason and awarded the Red Cross of Constantine. He was a 60 plus year member of Clay Lodge #386 where he was the oldest living Past Master. He served at Worshipful Master in 1970 and again in 1998. Willie was a Grand Senior Deacon in 1998 – 1999. He also served as a Grand Representative for the Grand Lodge of Tennessee.

