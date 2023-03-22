MOUNT CARMEL – Willie Cradic, 86, gained his angel wings and went to his Heavenly home on Monday, March 20, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
Willie was a 33° Scottish Rite Mason and awarded the Red Cross of Constantine. He was a 60 plus year member of Clay Lodge #386 where he was the oldest living Past Master. He served at Worshipful Master in 1970 and again in 1998. Willie was a Grand Senior Deacon in 1998 – 1999. He also served as a Grand Representative for the Grand Lodge of Tennessee.
He was a Sir Knight in the Knights Templar Commandry Kingsport #33. He was a past High Priest of Royal Arch Masons Church Hill Chapter #238. Willie was a member of York Rite Cryptic Masons, Kingsport #117. He also served many times as Worthy Patron of Fairview Chapter #80 OES.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Cradic; parents, Albert, and Elsie Kite Cradic; brother, Arrie Cradic (Joyce)
Willie is survived by his children, Michelle Shanks, and Michael Cradic (Angel); grandson, Joseph Shanks; grandchildren, Andrew Raymond (Whitney) and Airyn King; great grandchildren, Lincoln Raymond, Leo Raymond, and Roman King; a host of extended family and dear friends, Masonic Brothers and Eastern Star Sisters and Brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Jeff Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and his wonderful caregiver Brandy Graham for all the love and care given to Willie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, care of Brenda Bellamy, 443 Mimosa Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.