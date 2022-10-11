Willidean Musick Eaton, age 96, passed away on October 9, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Gray, TN. She was born on April 20, 1926 to the late Ross and Elsie Musick. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eaton; and son, Buddy Lee Eaton.
Willidean was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved being a homemaker for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed solving puzzle books and watching television.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Glenna Kassem (David) and Dennis Eaton (Wanda); grandchildren, Denise Swiney (Matthew), Leigh Kassem, Eddie Eaton (Diane), and Tina Locklear (Bruce); great grandchildren, Seth Swiney, Luke Swiney, Jonathan Swiney, Toby Swiney, Heather McClendon (Michael), Andrew Locklear (Samantha), Ashlee Eaton, and Kristen Peak (Klayton); great-great grandchildren, Jasper Peak, Jovi Peak, Skylar McClendon, Riley Swiney and Levi Swiney; special nephew, Bobby Stevens (Ann); and a host of friends.
A gathering for friends and family will be on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Blevins Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Willidean will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Willidean.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to hospice nurse, Seth Taylor, and the staff of Life Care Center of Gray for all the kind and compassionate care shown to Willidean during her time of need.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting www.blevinscares.com.