Willidean Musick Eaton, age 96, passed away on October 9, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Gray, TN. She was born on April 20, 1926 to the late Ross and Elsie Musick. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eaton; and son, Buddy Lee Eaton.

Willidean was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved being a homemaker for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed solving puzzle books and watching television.

