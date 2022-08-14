William Walker Griffith Aug 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - William Walker Griffith, 84, went to with the Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport William Walker Griffith Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Tn Recommended for you