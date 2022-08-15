KINGSPORT - William Walker “Bill” Griffith Jr. , age 84 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. William was born on December 10, 1937 in Russell County, VA to William and Katherine Griffith. On November 28, 1975, William married his best friend and love of his life, Linda Skeens, and after 46 years of a beautiful life together and raising a family, she survives.
William devoted his life in serving Jesus Christ. He started playing the according at 14 and he sung for the Lord ever since. He loved sports and horse racing. William was a true man of God and his life illuminated the love of Christ.
William was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and five sisters. Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Linda Griffith; daughter, Michelle Griffith and boyfriend Ben Absher; best friends, James Galliher and wife Ingrid, and Scottie Sexton; and several loving family members, friends, and church family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made directly to the family for funeral expenses.
The family would like to give a special ‘thank you’ to William’s caregiver, Michelle Robinette
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Scottie Sexton, Reverend Bill Carrier, and Evangelist Reverend James Galliher officiating.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Griffith family.
