KINGSPORT - William Walker “Bill” Griffith Jr. , age 84 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. William was born on December 10, 1937 in Russell County, VA to William and Katherine Griffith. On November 28, 1975, William married his best friend and love of his life, Linda Skeens, and after 46 years of a beautiful life together and raising a family, she survives.

William devoted his life in serving Jesus Christ. He started playing the according at 14 and he sung for the Lord ever since. He loved sports and horse racing. William was a true man of God and his life illuminated the love of Christ.

