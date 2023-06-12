KINGSPORT – Victor Hammonds, age 92 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was born in Scott County, VA to the late Cain and Lula Williams Hammonds. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. Other than his parents, Mr. Hammonds was preceded in death by a son, Kirby Hammonds; grandson, Quinten McClellan; three sons-in-law, Sherman Lane, Ken McClellan and L.C. Albright; four sisters, Mallie Lane, Nettie Estep, Jerlene Richards and Inez Bailey; two brothers, Ulys Hammonds and Calvin Hammonds.

