KINGSPORT – Victor Hammonds, age 92 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
He was born in Scott County, VA to the late Cain and Lula Williams Hammonds. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. Other than his parents, Mr. Hammonds was preceded in death by a son, Kirby Hammonds; grandson, Quinten McClellan; three sons-in-law, Sherman Lane, Ken McClellan and L.C. Albright; four sisters, Mallie Lane, Nettie Estep, Jerlene Richards and Inez Bailey; two brothers, Ulys Hammonds and Calvin Hammonds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 yrs., Julia Hammonds; four daughters, Linda Albright, Patsy Graham (Bobby), Lula Reese (David) and Erma Lane; son, Leo Hammonds (Karla); ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Peters; brother, Joe Hammonds; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jimmy Hammonds and Brother Tommy Haynes officiating. Music will be provided by Dwayne Hammonds. Graveside service will be Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be T.J. Graham, Brandon Albright, Justin Hammonds, Johnny Jobe, Cade Douglas and Bryon Burton.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.