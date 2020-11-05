KINGSPORT - William Varley Hickman, Sr., 95, passed away November 3, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport after a brief illness.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, (Mausoleum #1) 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
