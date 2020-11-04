William Varley Hickman, Sr.
KINGSPORT - William Varley Hickman, Sr., 95, passed away November 3, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport after a brief illness. On July 26, 1925, Mr. Hickman was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Zack and Annie (Logan) Hickman. He attended Douglass High School, and excelled in the classroom and as a captain of both the football and basketball team. He was married to his sweetheart, Willie Mae (Hovis) Hickman, for more than 70 years who passed away in 2017 after an extended illness.
Mr. Hickman served in World War II as a Quartermaster truck driver. He was assigned to the famed “Red Ball Express” convoy system that supplied Allied forces moving through Europe after D-Day and also saw action in the Philippines. He was awarded two bronze stars for his heroism and meritorious achievement. Mr. Hickman worked as a shift foreman at the Tennessee Eastman Company for 39 years. He was known as a dedicated neighbor and handyman in the Riverview community.
Mr. Hickman was a proud patriarch who always stressed family unity, educational, and vocational achievement. He frequently said that he was most proud that his children attended college and were never in trouble with the law. Affectionately called “Bud” by his family and friends
Additionally, Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by an older sister, Mildred (Hickman) Davis; one brother, Arthur D. Hickman, and two siblings who passed away during infancy (Zack Jr. and Mary Alice).
He is survived by one sister, Ms. Melva (Hickman) Cooke, Riverside, California; cousin, Avery Logan, Jr.; sons, William Varley, Jr., Rockford, George Donald (Janet) Maryville, James David (Vanessa) Mount Juliet, and Charles Gregory of the home; devoted sister-in-law and caregiver, Barbara Greene (Hovis); sister-in-law, Marva Swann (Nashville); brothers-in-law, Carl Swann, Kingsport and Vernon (Mary Ruth) Memphis; niece, Jewell (Percy) Crowell, Baltimore, Md; nephews, Wayne Swann (Nashville); David Greene (Oak Ridge), Mitchell Cooke (Sabine) Riverside, California Kenneth Cooke (Leidys), Riverside, California and Christopher Cooke, Long Beach, California; great-nieces, Keisha (Aaron) Edmond Baltimore and Deidre Pettus Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Rocky Hickman (Donna) Knoxville, GJ Hickman (Melanie) Knoxville, Jamaal Hickman (Bridget) Atlanta, Alane Hickman-Hickman (Alexander) Atlanta, Jamie Hickman, Houston, Maurice Henry (Tiffanie) Antioch; great-grandchildren, Jamillah Brown, Jalyn Hickman, Donovan Hickman, Destin Hickman, Drew Hickman, DawnHickman, Trevian Henry, Kaemon Henry, Jayla Hickman, and Amirah Hickman; great great-grandchildren, Jada Izzy Hickman and Noah Brown; other nieces and nephews, are Tom Looney, Sir David Pettus, Germaine Swann, Lonnie Looney, Rhonda Brown, Bennie Bellamy, Stephanie Lynn, Singrid Martin, Tanisha Purcell, and Lajuan Swann.
Mr. Hickman was blessed to have numerous friends in and around the Kingsport community during his lifetime.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, (Mausoleum #1) 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
