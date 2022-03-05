CHURCH HILL – William “Tommy” Ryans, age 71, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. He was a retiree of Quebecor in Hawkins County with 34 years of service and was also a retiree TCW with 12 years of service. In his free time, Tommy enjoyed canning and riding his Harley, but most of all he loved being with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Nell Ryans; and grandparents, A.T. and Mary Elva Dunn and Henry and Bess Ryans.
He is survived by 2 sons, William Casey Kincer (Cathy) and Nicholas Ryans (Terrie); 5 grandchildren, Tristian Kincer, Hunter Ryans, Austyn Kincer, Neyland Ryans and Gracie Ryans; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Kincer; 3 sisters, Jean Lowe (Lowell), Judy Wampler and Betty Stewart (Victor); lifelong partner and friend, Debbie Ryans; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and held at a later date. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Ryans family.
