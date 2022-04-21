BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
William was born in Richmond, Virginia- he was the son of the late William Guy White. He was a truck Driver by trade. He hauled freight all across this country. Truckdrivers are the heartbeat of this Nation, and should be respected by everyone for their dedication and loyalty has kept us safe and fed.
They are the "Silent Unsung Heroes" to whom we all owe a great debt of gratitude.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca White, his sons Alan White (Dianna,) Kristopher Gullett (Donna,) Michael Mullins & (Sarah,) his grandchildren, Justice White and Harper Mullins, his brother, Wade White, other close relatives and friends.
All arrangements are going to be private for Mr. White his wishes were to be cremated.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in honored to be serving the White family.