KINGSPORT - William “Shane” Alley, 39, of Kingsport, passed away on July 9, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1982 in Kingsport to Vickie and Randall Alley. Shane worked for Tennessee Eastman for 18 years as a utility operator in the glycol plant.
Shane loved his family and made sure everyone knew he did. He was a wonderful husband and father to his children. Shane loved to ride his Harleys. His family and friends will miss him.
His father, Randall Alley, precedes him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Amy Alley of Kingsport; son, Landon Alley of Kingsport; stepson, Tyler Fletcher 0f Gray; stepdaughter, Courtney Fletcher Stanton of Gray; sister, Rachel McNutt; special cousins, Brandon and Matt Alley, who were more like brothers; and to Baylee, his four-legged human and sidekick.
There are no formal services scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be made to the Alley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Alley family.