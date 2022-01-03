ROSE HILL, VA - William Scott 75, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.
William was born in Rose Hill, VA and was the son of the late Oscar Scott and Mabel (Cottrell) Scott, he was one of 12 children. He enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to Blue Grass Music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives: Dorothy Spears Scott, & Susan Tucker Scott, three sons, John Henry Scott, Nathan Scott, and Harold Scott, Siblings; Pryor Scott, Deloris Bridgeman, Lonnie Scott, Kenneth Scott, & Thomas Scott.
He is survived by several children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his siblings. His family was very large, and he cared for all of them.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the Staff of Caris Hospice, with a special thanks to Taylor Delph. CNA for their attentive care.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan 7, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill VA, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral services will be conducted @ 2 p.m. in the Funeral home’s chapel, with Lloyd Cheek & Doug Hensley officiating. The graveside Committal service will be held in Lee family cemetery in Rose Hill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
This obituary was written by Oscar Scott at the direction of William Scott.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
