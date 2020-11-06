CHURCH HILL – William Scott “Scotty” Webb, 79, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
Scotty was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett and resided in Church Hill for 40 plus years. He proudly served his country in the Air Force. He loved the guys at the golf course (Bays Mountain Golf Club) and it was his home away from home. The golf course was his happy place! Scotty was a loving husband, father, Pappy, and dear friend to all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Helen Webb; nephew, Danny Greer.
Scotty is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Donna R. Webb; daughters, Aimee Hurd (Gerald) and Kim Winston (Bryan); grandchildren, Victoria Simm, Harrison Simm, Natalie Winston, John-Henry Winston, and Carson Winston; sister, Penny Snapp; sister-in-law, Valdene Connell (Gary); brother-in-laws, David Gray (Jo Ann) and Jimmy Gray (Wanda); special nieces, Marta, Leigh Ann, Rebecca, and Laura; nephew, Chris; several great nieces and a great nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery in Church Hill. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Scotty’s grandsons, son-in-laws, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McPheeters Bend Cemetery Fund.
To leave an online message for the Webb, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Webb family.