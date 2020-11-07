CHURCH HILL – William Scott “Scotty” Webb, 79, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery in Church Hill. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Scotty’s grandsons, son-in-laws, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McPheeters Bend Cemetery Fund.
