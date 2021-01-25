SURGOINSVILLE - William “Robert” Bass Sr., age 74, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7:00pm with Evangelist, Eulas Brown Jr. and Reverend Jesse Hartgrove officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Christian Sells Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com
This is Robert Bass Jr. , I know many of you may not be able to attend Dad’s services, due to work or other reasons. On Saturday January 30th we will meet at Big Lots at 10:00 am in Rogersville to do a farewell ride for Dad. It will be up through Goshen Valley and back to the graveside and stop for a moment of silence and prayer. The ride will finish at Mel's Riverside to eat and fellowship. I invite you all to attend and ride with me in saying farewell for now to a wonderful and special man.