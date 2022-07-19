William Riggs Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - William Riggs, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William Riggs Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video