CHURCH HILL - William Rhodes McAvoy, age 96, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021
The body of William McAvoy will lie in state from 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 5:30 pm in the chapel with Pastor Pat Tipton officiating and eulogy offered by grandson, Captain Kenneth Lee Shelton. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Gilmore Family Cemetery near the Pressman’s Home Community in Rogersville.
