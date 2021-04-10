CHURCH HILL - William Rhodes McAvoy, age 96, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021. William was born in Lakemont, GA, and had lived in various places in Georgia and South Carolina before moving to Northeast Tennessee in 1946. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the Marines Corps in the South Pacific during World War II, and received 2 Purple Heart Medals. William was a retiree of Mason-Dixon Trucking, then the owner of his own grocery store and also worked his own farm. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Church Hill.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Geneva Ethel (Gilmore) McAvoy; son, Gerald Dale McAvoy; father, Bernard McAvoy; and mother, Leola Allen; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
He is survived by his son, William K. McAvoy (Jennifer); 2 daughters, Mary Shelton (Kenneth) and Connie Waksmunski (Frank); daughter-in-law, Geraldine McAvoy; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, several nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.
The body of William McAvoy will lie in state from 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 5:30 pm in the chapel with Pastor Pat Tipton officiating and eulogy offered by grandson, Captain Kenneth Lee Shelton. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Gilmore Family Cemetery near the Pressman’s Home Community in Rogersville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the McAvoy family.