ELIZABETHTON - William Reaves Clark of Elizabethton, TN, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the young age of 96.
Mr. Clark was born July 28, 1926, in Knob Creek Community, Johnson City, TN. He was the son of John Bowman Clark, Jr., and Grace Thornburg Clark; deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Goldie Hyder Wallace Clark, brothers; Maynard Clark (Ruby), & Ollen Clark (Virginia),
sister; Betty Sue Clark Fulkerson (Ralph), stepdaughter; Donnie Murphy (Bob).
William R Clark served in World War II, Armored Tank Division; From 1944 through 1948, and was promoted to Sergeant 8/2/1948. He served as an Interior guard at the Palace of Justice (Nuremberg Trials), and the International Military Tribunal Prison-Nuremberg, Germany.
Mr. Clark graduated Daniel Boone High School (Gray, TN), and Tampa Business college (Tampa, FL). He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN.
Mr. Clark retired after 34 years of service, from the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad; later renamed CSX railroad.
He loved gardening, bicycling, cooking, long strolls, yard saling; but most of all, he loved his family and friends!
Survivors include Sister; Dorothy J Whittington (Glen), sister-in-law; Virginia Payne Clark. Sons; John William Clark (Marcia), David Joseph Clark (Sue), Wayne Brigham Clark (Sandy). Stepsons; Romley Wallace (Lena), and Alton Wallace. Grandchildren; Matthew W Clark (fiancée Carrie Bradley), Chase M
Sterling (Choice), Daniel D Clark (Stephanie), Michael W Clark (Latosha), John Bowman Clark. Nieces & Nephews; Karen Woodby (Michael), Michael Clark, Robbin Arnold (Stan), Keith Whittington (Lynda), Dennis Whittington (Carol), Lorie Wood (Donald), Ralph Fulkerson Jr. (Amy). Son-in-Law; Bob Murphy.