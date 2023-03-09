William Rayburn Leeper

LEBANON, VA – William Rayburn Leeper, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023. Born December 7, 1945. He was the son of the late Ray Leeper and Mary Blair Leeper. He was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He wrote articles for the Kingsport Times News, was very interested in electronics and had wonderful handwriting. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, and he was an Associate Minister and past pastor of Beech Hill Baptist Church, Pennington Gap, VA. He was a past President of Sunday School of Schaffer Baptist Association, past Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Lebanon, VA. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his: biological father: W.P. Reece.

