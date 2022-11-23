ROGERSVILLE - William "Randol" Burton, age 86, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was a Deacon at Henard's Chapel Baptist Church. Randol served as a Gideon for several years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Holston Defense.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Newman Burton; parents, Hobart and Bessie Burton; brothers, Ernest Burton, Carl Burton, Burl Burton; sisters, Lula Burton and Blanche Davis.

