ROGERSVILLE - William "Randol" Burton, age 86, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was a Deacon at Henard's Chapel Baptist Church. Randol served as a Gideon for several years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Holston Defense.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Newman Burton; parents, Hobart and Bessie Burton; brothers, Ernest Burton, Carl Burton, Burl Burton; sisters, Lula Burton and Blanche Davis.
He is survived by his son, Trevor Burton; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Smith, Emily (Scott) Crawford; grandchildren, Duncan Smith, Garrett Crawford, Connor Smith, Clay Crawford, Levi Crawford; great granddaughter, Kennedy Smith-Ward; and a host of sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm. Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard will conduct military graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm November 26, 2022 in McKinney Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to Rogersville Gideon Camp, P. O. Box 726, Rogersville, TN 37857. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.