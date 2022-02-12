WEBER CITY, VA – William R. “Ron” Darnell departed this life to sing with the heavenly angels on Thursday, February 10th at age 82 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Ron will lie in state from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Holston View United Methodist Church, Weber City, VA where family and friends are welcome to come by and view, sign the register book and share a memory or words of comfort to the family.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2:50 pm at the cemetery.
A Celebration of Life, to more fully honor Ron Darnell, will be held at a later date. The time will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church St., Weber City, VA 24290.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Darnell family.