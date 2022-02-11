WEBER CITY, VA – William R. “Ron” Darnell departed this life to sing with the heavenly angels on Thursday, February 10th at age 82 after a year-long battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Eritt and Sophie Darnell and his brother, E.T. Darnell, Jr.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Colleen Carter Darnell; sons, Scott Darnell and wife Liz, Michael Darnell and partner, Mike Harrison; grandson, Kyle Darnell; granddaughter, Kate Harrison; brother, Gary Darnell and wife Bernice; sister-in-law, Wanda Carter Ervin; special brothers-in-law, Greg Carter and wife Dinah, Donald Carter and wife Jerri, Ronald Carter and wife Queenie who we could not have done without over the past years.
Ron graduated from LMU in 1960 with degrees in Chemistry and Science. He was inducted into LMU “Professional Hall of Fame” in Oct. 2011. After graduation, he immediately went to work at Eastman on his 21st birthday where he was employed for almost 40 years. He retired as a Principal Research Chemist with 40 patents.
Ron was a faithful and dedicated member of Holston View United Methodist Church since 1964. He started and directed a youth choir in early 1960’s, sang in the Adult Choir becoming Choir Director which he served for 44 years. He taught Sunday School, served in many positions and offices. He had a great love for music, sang with a quartet and the Scott County Community Choir. Ron enjoyed playing piano.
In earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron and Colleen enjoyed camping with their sons and friends for many years. He made 27 trips out West to photograph wild flowers, wild life and Landscape. Many of those trips he made with his photographer friend and former Pastor, Joe Marine. After retirement he and Colleen did some traveling with friends on bus tours, cruises and trips to Europe where he was able to get lots of beautiful pictures, which he enjoyed so much.
Ron will lie in state from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Holston View United Methodist Church, Weber City, VA where family and friends are welcome to come by and view, sign the register book and share a memory or words of comfort to the family.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2:50 pm at the cemetery.
A Celebration of Life, to more fully honor Ron Darnell, will be held at a later date. The time will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church St., Weber City, VA 24290.
