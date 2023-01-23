ROGERSVILLE - William Phillip Henderson, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Bill sold cars for fifty years. He was in the Rogersville Fire Department for seventeen years, where he served as chief for five years. Bill served Hawkins County as a commissioner for sixteen years; he also served as alderman on the Rogersville City Council. His passion was for Fords, T-birds, Mustangs and racing. He was an avid Vol fan. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Vivian Henderson and cousins, Phyllis and Bill Bowman.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Donna Henderson; cousin, John (Evelyn) Henderson; nephew, Eugene (Gail) Price; great-nephew, Jesse Price; step-daughters, Robin Hall, Tina (Eddie) Lipe; grandchildren, Aaron (Chrissy) Brown and Emily (Christian) Steward; great-grandchildren, Cole Brown, Elsie and Millie Steward.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedysis, especially Callie and Earlene, caregiver Angela Smith, and special neighbor, Tanner Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charlie Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Jay Augusta. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Highland Cemetery with Dr. Trey Meek officiating. Pallbearers will be Aaron Brown, Eddie Lipe, Mark Parker, Eugene Price, Glenn Bailey, Tanner Hughes. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be John Henderson, Jim Smithson, Jerry Byrd, Kyle Hurd, Marlon Yankee. Memorials contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, Lobby Restroom Project, P. O. Box 267, Rogersville, TN 37857.