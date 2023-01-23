ROGERSVILLE - William Phillip Henderson, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Bill sold cars for fifty years. He was in the Rogersville Fire Department for seventeen years, where he served as chief for five years. Bill served Hawkins County as a commissioner for sixteen years; he also served as alderman on the Rogersville City Council. His passion was for Fords, T-birds, Mustangs and racing. He was an avid Vol fan. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.

