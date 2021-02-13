KINGSPORT - William “Pete” Inscoe, 60, of Kingsport, TN, went home to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born on March 1, 1960 in Kingsport, TN to the late Joseph and Dora Inscoe. After graduating high school, Pete joined the United States Army, where he served as a Sergeant over the Motor Pool. He also served with the Tennessee National Guard. Pete also worked as a supervisor for Bartlett Tree Service and then until retirement with Eastman Chemical after 36 years of service. In his spare time, Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the VFW Post 4933, Kingsport.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Inscoe and Dora Hood-Inscoe; brother, Jeff Inscoe; and nephew Joey Inscoe.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth Inscoe; brothers, Joe Inscoe and wife Juanita, Guietta Inscoe and wife Karen, Michael Baker and wife Michelle, and Shane Baker and wife Jennifer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Ron Gouge.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel with Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Pete will be laid to rest following the service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III. Military Honors conveyed by the Virginia National Guard Honor Team.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Inscoe family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.