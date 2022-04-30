JONESVILLE, VA - William Paul Salyer, 85, Jonesville, VA passed away, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Brookdale of Colonial Heights, Kingsport, TN.
Paul was born in Russell County, VA on May 12, 1936, and was the son of the late Olen and Madge Salyer of Nickelsville, VA.
After 48 years, Paul retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as Resident Engineer, serving Lee and Scott counties.
Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesville; as well as a member of the Preston Masonic Lodge of Jonesville and a past Master Mason.
Paul enjoyed gardening and sharing what he raised with neighbors and family.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Horne, Melinda Burke, and his mother and father-in-law Willard and Pauline Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwendola (Payne) Salyer, Jonesville, VA, daughter, Kim Sheppard (Mark) of Abingdon, VA; son, Brian Salyer (Angela) of Limestone, TN; grandchildren, Whitney Trinkle (Brandon) of Jonesville, VA, Lindsey Carrier (Chris) of Bristol, TN, and Cody Salyer of Limestone, TN; great granddaughters, Sophia and Ellie Carrier; Brother, Harold Salyer of Harrisonburg, VA; sister, Barbara Testerman (Jim) of Delaware, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA with Pastor Tom Edwards officiating. Services will be provided by Gate City Funeral Home.
An online guest register is available for the Salyer family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
