KINGSPORT - William “Paul” Roller, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
He was born June 22, 1936, in Fairview, VA to the late Burley and Pearl Lawson Roller.
Paul was a strong, loving, caring and supportive son, husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He enjoyed farming, going to yard sales, flea markets and collecting antiques. Paul was also an avid “deer watcher.”
He retired as a heavy equipment operator from Eastman Chemical Company following over thirty-two years of service.
Paul was a committed Christian and attended Deck Valley Independent Baptist Church.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Senia Roller; daughter, Faye Shaffer; infant son, Paul Ray Roller; siblings, Evelyn Johnson, Emma Lou Bledsoe, Mitchell Roller and Maureen Bledsoe; grandson, Chris Blair.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenny Roller; children, Dottie Shaffer (Gary), Doris Poe (Darrell) and Kenneth Roller (Brandie); step-children, David, Freddie and Deanna; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smithey; brother, Leonard Roller.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Donald Denton and Evangelist Randall Roller officiating.
Military Graveside honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will be conducted Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of William “Paul” Roller and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
