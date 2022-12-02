William “Paul” Roller

KINGSPORT - William “Paul” Roller, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

He was born June 22, 1936, in Fairview, VA to the late Burley and Pearl Lawson Roller.

