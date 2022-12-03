William “Paul” Roller Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - William “Paul” Roller, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022.The family will receive friends Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Donald Denton and Evangelist Randall Roller officiating.Military Graveside honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will be conducted Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of William “Paul” Roller and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William Roller Cremation Christianity Work Worship Kingsport Care Condolence Randall Roller Donald Denton Recommended for you