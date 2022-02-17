KINGSPORT - Paul Keller, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He served in the United States Navy, submarine service, during the Korean Conflict. Paul worked as a Union Electrician after serving in the Navy. He was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and loved playing bluegrass and gospel music. Paul played with The Stone Mountain Boys and The McGlothlin Family. He volunteered his time to play music at local nursing homes with Bill Meade and friends. Paul was an avid golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Katherine Keller; son, Ricky Keller; three sisters; and three brothers.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Estelita Keller; son, Dean Haskell and wife Belinda; grandchildren, Holly Keller, Dean Paul Keller, and Christopher Dean Keller; great-granddaughter, Jaden Keller; four sisters; three brothers; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Wayne Bledsoe officiating and Kitt McGlothlin providing Eulogy. Angie Spears will provide music.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, with American Legion Posts 3/265 conveying military honors.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
